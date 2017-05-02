Nick Herbert re-selected as Tory election candidate

Nick Herbert has been re-selected as the Conservative general election candidate for Arundel and South Downs.

He has represented the constituency since 2005 and has a majority of more than 24,000 votes.

The seat covers Petworth, Pulborough, Steyning, Henfield, Barnham, Hassocks, and Hurstpierpoint.

Mr Herbert, who was re-selected at a meeting in Pulborough last Friday (April 28), said: “It is a huge honour to be re-selected as the Conservative candidate for this fantastic constituency which I love.

“I have done my best to support the community over the past twelve years and to be an effective representative for local people.

“At this important election I will once again pledge to work hard for everyone in the constituency, to stand up for local people, and to be a strong voice at Westminster for local concerns.”

He described how he has campaigned to save services at the county’s hospitals, helped win major investment to upgrade the A27 at Arundel, improved broadband, made the case for fair school funding, and fought against unsustainable development.

Mr Herbert, who was awarded a CBE last year for political and public service, has also focused on criminal justice issues, including a spell as minister for policing and criminal justice, and he leads a global campaign to fight tuberculosis.

He lives in Arundel and is patron of several local charities, including the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, and will once again be joining the trust’s annual walk in Arundel Park on Sunday May 14.

Speaking after the meeting, Geoff Thorpe, chairman of Arundel and South Downs Conservative Association, said: “The association is delighted that Nick is to be our candidate again. Nick has, during the past twelve years, as our own truly ‘locally embedded’ MP, worked unceasingly and effectively, both locally and nationally, in the interests of all of his constituents.

“We look forward to him being given the opportunity on the 8th June to, as we know he will, enthusiastically continue the good work.”

