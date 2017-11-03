New Shoreham offices set for approval

Plans for new Shoreham offices on the site of a car park formerly used by council staff could be approved later this month.

Adur District Council is seeking permission for a four-floor 2,780 square metre building, including 70 parking spaces, some of which would be in an undercroft area.

The car park north of Ham Road was formerly used by council staff, who worked at the now demolished Adur Civic Centre opposite.

The planning application is due to be considered by the council’s planning committee on Monday (November 13), with officers recommending approval.

The site is bounded by the railway line, Glyndebourne Court, and Dunelm’s car park.

A total of 13 objections have been received from residents of Gordon Road, which lies on the other site of the railway line from the application site.

Objectors have argued the proposed building is too high and out of keeping with the rest of the town and raised concerns with overshadowing of southern-facing gardens.

They also highlighted disturbance during the construction phase, especially considering residents have already suffered during the demolition of the civic centre building.

In response officers suggested that other buildings in the vicinity were four storeys in height, while the development underway at the former Parcelforce site is seven storeys at its highest point.

They conceded that a ‘predominantly clear sky’ view from Gordon Road properties will change as a result of the proposals, and also concluded that the gardens will receive less sunlight, particularly in the winter months.

But officers also stated that the development met the tests set out in Government guidance and could not justify refusing the scheme on these grounds.

They concluded: “As matter of principle the development is one that accords with national policy and updated local plan policies.

“The former use of the site has ceased and therefore given its location it has to be expected that a more intensive use of it will occur.

“It has long been established that there is a shortage of employment space in Adur and equally that there are few opportunities for such shortages to be met even with significant allocations of land, including greenfield land as set out in the new local plan.

“The Government is encouraging economic growth and the efficient use of brownfield sites. It is therefore incumbent on the council to maximise the use of the site.”

