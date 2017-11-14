New lagoon part of ‘exciting’ vision for Worthing’s seafront

A lagoon could be created on Worthing’s seafront for watersports, swimming, and boat moorings as part of a new ‘exciting’ vision to improve the town’s coast.

It is just one of many ideas produced in a plan by Worthing Borough Council as it looks to ensure the offer for tourists and residents competes with other coastal towns.

The lagoon would be created by a spit built out into the sea near Denton Gardens, producing a calm water haven for a number of different activities.

Improvements to the promenade such as more seating, a retaining wall, and a new parade of beach huts on the western section are also included in the Seafront Investment Plan.

The plan is to extend the promenade experience further to the west and create new pedestrians crossings throughout Marine Parade.

Other suggestions include a possible revamp of the Lido to bring in a restaurant and even a swimming pool, public art installations, and lighting schemes.

In addition proposals are being studied to improve access to the pier to create a more welcoming experience to the popular seafront destination.

As part of this work French food company Bistrot Pierre has been give the lease as part of the conversion of the seafront shelter opposite West Buildings into a beachfront restaurant.

The council is also due to announce the successful bid to convert the shelter opposite Steyne Gardens into a similar venture.

The borough council has released an artist aerial impression of some of the possibilities but has stressed the plan is a ‘vision statement’ for the next five to ten years with finances needed to be sourced and private sector partners sought to bring it to fruition.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said, “These are exciting aspirational plans that will build on our progress so far.

“We are not saying that we can deliver all of them straight away but they are a clear statement of intent.

“We will be going all out to fund these improvements and we will also saying to developers who want to come here: help us deliver this overall vision and be part of the future.

“These plans say the council is thinking seriously about how we can use our wonderful seafront, whilst respecting its charm and character and ensure the future economic prosperity and quality of life of people who live here and those who will come.”

No exact costings are being put against the scheme but the council says it will seek to bring in investors to develop the schemes and attract central Government grants for some elements.

The council’s Place and Investment Team has already held some engagement events with stakeholders with reaction overwhelmingly positive.

Town hall leaders want to build fresh momentum in the town and ensure it competes with other places currently experiencing coastal renaissance such as Bournemouth, Hastings, and Margate.

A series of architects impressions and precedents are included in the plan, allowing residents a glimpse into a possible future.

What do you think of the plans? Email the newsdesk.