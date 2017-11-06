MP suggests event to mark charity’s 30-year anniversary

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert attended a reception hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons to celebrate 30 years of Nightstop, a charity to support the homeless.

Nightstop is a service which was set up by the charity Depaul which focuses especially on young homeless people. The Patron of Depaul International is The Duchess of Norfolk.

Nightstop provides emergency accommodation for 16 to 25 year old homeless young people in the homes of approved hosts who are volunteers.

Young people typically stay with Nightstop for seven or eight nights while Depaul and its partners look for somewhere safe for them to stay long term. Over half of young people with Nightstop are there because of a relationship breakdown.

Mr Herbert, who suggested the event to The Speaker, welcomed guests on his behalf to the reception.

Mr Herbert describe Nightstop as a ‘brillliant initiative’. The MP is an Officer and one of the founding members of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ending Homelessness, which was set up three years ago with the support of homeless charities in response to growing numbers of people rough sleeping.

The APPG investigated and reported on three specific groups of homeless people – care leavers, prison leavers and survivors of domestic violence – and found that they are not receiving the housing support needed and are at significant risk of homelessness.

Mr Herbert added that, locally, the charity Stonepillow has been helping homeless people for nearly three decades, with hubs, hostels and supported accommodation in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.