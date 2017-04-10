Horsham’s county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for the Horsham district have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In the Horsham district the Conservatives hold eight seats, with two Lib Dems, one independent and one vacancy.
Conservatives Brad Watson (Southwater and Nuthurst) and Philip Circus (Storrington) are standing down, while independent David Sheldon (Horsham Tanbridge and Broadbridge Heath) is also not seeking re-election.
The Roffey division is vacant after Jim Rae resigned as a councillor earlier this year.
A number of divisions have been redrawn and changed names after a boundary review.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Billingshurst:
Robert BROWN, Labour
Richard GREENWOOD, Lib Dems
Graham HARPER, UKIP
Amanda JUPP, Conservatives
Bramber Castle:
David BARLING, Conservatives
Simon BIRNSTINGL, Labour
Ivan HUNTER, UKIP
Jo PRIOR, Green Party
Ross WELLBY, Lib Dems
Broadbridge:
Patrick DEARSLEY, UKIP
Matthew GAFFAR, Lib Dems
Cameron MCGILLIVRAY, Labour
Christian Mitchell, Conservatives
Catherine ROSS, Green Party
Henfield:
Lionel BARLING, Conservatives
David BOYLE, Lib Dems
Helen WRIGHT, Labour
Holbrook:
Peter CATCHPOLE, Conservatives
Raymond CHAPMAN, Labour
Warwick HELLAWELL, Lib Dems
James SMITH, Something New
Horsham East:
Andrew BALDWIN, Conservatives
Frances HAIGH, Lib Dems
Ferial MACTAVISH, Green Party
Ian NICOL, Labour
Mike ROWLANDS, UKIP
Horsham Hurst:
Alan BRITTEN, Conservatives
Nigel DENNIS, Lib Dems
Carol HAYTON, Labour
Robin MONK, UKIP
Horsham Riverside:
Jim DUGGAN, Peace Party
Ross DYE, Conservatives
David HYDE, Labour
Morwen MILLSON, Lib Dems
Ray TOOTS, UKIP
Pulborough:
Pat ARCULUS, Conservatives
Samuel HANCOCK, Lib Dems
Jane MOTE, Labour
Liz WALLACE, UKIP
Southwater and Nuthurst:
Gloria EVELEIGH, UKIP
Nigel JUPP, Conservatives
Kevin O’SULLIVAN, Labour
Peter SHAW, Green Party
Bob WHEATCROFT, Lib Dems
St Leonard’s Forest:
Anthony BEVIS, Lib Dems
Raymond BUTLER, UKIP
Rosalind HILLMAN, Labour
Liz KITCHEN, Conservatives
Storrington:
Caroline FIFE, Labour
Peter GRACE, UKIP
Steve HOLBROOK, Lib Dems
Paul MARSHALL, Conservatives
Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.
Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.
1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk
2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes
3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes
4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.
And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!
The County Times – always the first with your local news.
Be part of it.