Horsham councillors back Arundel bypass

Horsham District Council has lent its support to a controversial bypass option to upgrade the A27 around Arundel.

Support for Option 5A has been gathering momentum – despite hundreds attending an opposition rally in Binsted village last weekend.

HDC cabinet members backed the offline bypass option last night (Thursday, October 12) as they said it have the ‘greatest positive impact’ on the district.

Leader Ray Dawe said: “To go from east to west along the south coast of this country is terrible and it has a huge effect, I think, on the productivity and economic development of our area as well.

“We looked at all three routes suggested and really we feel that we strongly favour route 5A. The reason for this is that the traffic modelling shows traffic using the B2139 and the A283 – which is the rat run route that goes through our southern villages – will decrease most of all.”

Mr Dawe highlighted Storrington’s congestion issues and said around 18,000 cars pass through every day.

He said the village’s plight would be highlighted in a letter, to be sent in response to Highway’s England’s consultation.

But councillor Brian Donnelly said more should be made of the impact on Pulborough.

Mr Dawe agreed to amend the letter to account for his colleague’s concerns.

The consultation closes on Monday.

Click here for background about the three options.

Arundel Town Council also backed option 5A last night. Click here for the full story.