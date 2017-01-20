Homes built on Portslade garage site

Four new council homes have been built on a ‘redundant garage site’ in Portslade.

Pierre Close is one of three recent council developments built on former garages – the others, completed last year, provided four family houses in Aldwick Mews, Hangleton and four in Flint Close.

New council homes in Pierre Close SUS-170120-145730001

Councillor Anne Meadows, chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing and new homes committee, said: “Pierre Close is an example of how we are making good use of small pockets of land and transforming redundant areas to provide much needed new homes.

“After following these schemes from the drawing board, it’s great to see people settling into their new houses.”

The three-bedroom family homes in Pierre Close, off Foredown Road, will provide affordable rented housing for people on the city’s housing register.

Pierre Close is part of the city council’s New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme, which aims to build at least 500 new council homes on council land by 2020.