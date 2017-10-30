Extension sought for use of Shoreham Port site

A company transporting and selling aggregates is bidding to extend permission to use a Shoreham Port site until 2020.

Kendall Bros has been operating at New Wharf, south of Brighton Road, since 2000 and its current conditions allow the company to use the site until the end of March 2018.

But it is now looking to continue to use the site until September 2020, and the firm has submitted a planning application to West Sussex County Council.

The company employs up to six staff to manage the operations at the Shoreham site, with seven drivers employed to deliver products.

The site is used for the unloading, preparation, and storage of mineral aggregates and concrete batching, and is next to the former Minelco site, which Southern Housing Group is looking to redevelop to provide 540 new homes and commercial space.

According to the applicant: “Although the site is located within a regeneration area, the district council acknowledges that it is a long term project and that existing uses may continue to be appropriate in the medium term.

“The location of an aggregate producing company within a regeneration area should be considered favourably in terms of sustainability, as well as the economic and employment opportunities for a local employer.

“The fact that there is a lease agreement in place on this land until 2020 gives some indication about the realistic timetable for releasing this land for redevelopment. The expiry of the lease agreement appears to be consistent with the district’s phased release of land and therefore the proposal does not prejudice any future development proposals.

“It does however enable a local company, who employs local people to contribute to the provision of aggregates to the construction industry involved in the redevelopment.”

For more information visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using code WSCC/039/17/SU.