Changes proposed to West Sussex constituencies

Changes to West Sussex’s constituency boundaries could be made under draft recommendations in a national review.

The Boundary Commission for England published its initial proposals this morning, which would see Barnham transferred from Arundel and South Downs to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

It would in turn gain Plaistow from Chichester and Bolney from Mid Sussex.

Copthorne and Worth would be transferred from the Horsham constituency to Crawley, while Worthing West would gain a small strip of land in East Preston.

No changes are proposed to the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency.

The publication starts a 12-week public consultation after the Conservative Government went ahead with plans to reduce the number of MPs in the House of Commons from 650 to 600.

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

“But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts – during the next 12 weeks we want people to take a look and tell us what they like and don’t like about our proposals.

“Parliament has set us tight rules about reducing the number of constituencies, and making them of more equal size, and we now need the views of people around the country to help us shape constituencies that best reflect local areas.

“Use our website to tell us what you think, or come along to one of our public events to give us your views in person.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, Worthing West MP, said: “I am glad that, subject to reelection, it will be possible to continue serving and supporting constituents in Worthing West.

“In recent years, we have tackled the A27 issues and making the local area attractive for business and employment. That is additional to helping the hospitals become outstanding, our colleges develop brilliantly and achieving the change to the age of primary school transfer.

“Worthing West is a fine place to live, to work and to visit.”

The consultation closes on December 5.

To comment visit the commission’s website.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.