Call for New Monks Farm traffic rethink to ease pain of plans

Residents have called for changes to transport plans for the New Monks Farm development before it gets the green light.

A new A27 roundabout would eventually serve the Lancing development, to include 600 homes and an IKEA.

The temporary access point for the New Monks Farm residential development, at the junction of Hayley Road and Shadwells Road SUS-170814-140647001

But until it is completed residential access for up to 250 homes will be routed through the Mash Barn estate, with entry at the northern junction of Hayley Road and Shadwells Road.

Amanda Jones, former chairman of the Mash Barn Community Group, is among those calling for the roundabout to be finished before homes are occupied. She said: “Take a look at the road. Buses can’t get down it at the moment because there are just too many cars.

“Although it is meant to be temporary, my concern is it won’t stay that way. It’s going to become a bit of a rat run.”

The temporary access would be closed to all vehicles once the roundabout is opened, except for buses and emergency services.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application revealed the A27 access could be open by the time 150 homes were built, providing ‘some comfort’ to residents.

Kim Bastable, of Hayley Road, said it was ‘ridiculous’ for traffic to pass through the estate, even if it was only temporary.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited – a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion – said: “There is a large amount of preparation work prior to the first houses being occupied. To give us a head start and to assist Adur in meeting its housing delivery targets the plan is to commence the preparatory work – accessed from the A27 – as soon as planning permission has been granted.

“However the time leading up to the first homes being occupied and the rate of completion of the new homes prior to the new junction being open, means access to the new homes will be gradual as they are completed and will only be required for a period of up to 18 months in total, so the impact on the Mash Barn estate will be minimal.”

Mr Perry admitted consultation had not been undertaken with the estate’s residents in regards to long-term bus access.

He said, however, that the plan was to extend the existing service already running through the estate, meaning it would have little impact.

Mr Perry also confirmed all construction traffic would enter and leave via the A27.

While several residents on the estate expressed concerns, Lawrence Chapman, of Shadwells Road, supports the plans.

He said: “I am fed up of the rodent-infested land out there doing nothing when it really can be put to better use for much-needed housing and employment.

“It is not going to be as bad as people think.”