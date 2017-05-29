Search
Created with Sketch.

Arundel and South Downs: Meet the general election candidates

Ballot box

Ballot box

0
Have your say

With the general election taking place on June 8, we asked each of the Arundel and South Downs candidates to tell us who they are and what they stand for.

Seven parties are standing candidates: The Conservatives, Greens, UKIP, Labour, Lib Dems,