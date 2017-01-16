An end in sight for misery caused by potholes in roads?

MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton has welcomed news that road-users will benefit from a dedicated £1,145,000 pothole fund.

The cash is part of a £1.2billion fund the Government is allocating to councils to repair and rebuild our transport links.

Mr Louhgton said the funding will improve roads, cut congestion and improve journey times includes money from the new National Productivity Investment Fund, announced in the 2016 Autumn Statement and the Pothole Action Fund.

It also includes £75million which councils can bid for to repair and maintain infrastructure such as bridges, street lighting and rural roads.

Motorists will benefit from the dedicated funding after the Government announced nearly £50million of funding will be made available to local councils over the next 12 months, according to Mr Loughton.

He added: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers.

“This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in West Sussex who rely on our roads to get around.

“It builds on the £841,000 we got last year and is the latest step in our plan to build a country that works for everyone.

“Today’s announcement shows we are delivering on our commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and secure a better future for local businesses.”

