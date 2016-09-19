Police seek witnesses to fatal head on collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a head on collision that has led to the death of a Worthing man.

A 74-year-old man has died following a collision on Friday afternoon.

He suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, according to police. However he sadly died in hospital yesterday.

A Ford Fiesta travelling south collided with a Volkswagen Golf travelling west at 2.15pm on Friday, September 16 on the A272 Petworth Road, Billingshurst, a police spokesperson has said.

The incident occurred at the junction with the B2133 Newpound Lane.

The man was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta. The driver, a 50-year-old woman from Worthing, suffered severe bruising and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Another passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Worthing, suffered serious injuries and remains at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

According to police, the driver of the VW Golf, a 36-year-old man from Falmouth, suffered whiplash. H

is passengers, a 35-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl also from Falmouth, suffered seat belt injuries and were taken to Worthing Hospital to be checked over.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out.

Members of the public who saw the collision are asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Riverhill.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.