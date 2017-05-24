Police searching for missing teenager

Police are searching for 15-year-old Hailie Burrows, who has been missing from her address in Worthing since Monday evening (May 22).

Police described Hailie as white, 5ft 5in and slim, with blonde shoulder length hair. She was wearing a mauve high neck top open at the shoulders, blue jeans, a hooded grey poncho and grey/blue Nike trainers.

A police spokesman said: “She was seen to catch a train from from Worthing to Brighton that evening and was then seen to have caught the 10.55pm Gatwick Express going from Brighton to London Victoria.

“There is increasing concern for Hailie due to her age and consequent vulnerabilty.”

Anyone who has seen Hailie or who knows where she may be is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1627 of 22/05.