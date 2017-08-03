Police concerned for missing 14-year-old

Police are concerned for missing teenager Hollie Gunn from Shoreham.

A police spokesman said Hollie, 14, was last seen on Monday (July 31) at around 4pm in the Shoreham area.

She is described as 5ft, slim build, long straight brown hair, blue eyes and with a fair complexion.

Sergeant Christopher Bryant said: “We are really concerned for Hollie as she is only 14-years-old and has not been seen since Monday.

“She was last seen wearing a stripy black and white jumper with light blue high waist jeans.

“If you have any information on Hollie’s whereabouts we urge you to contact the police immediately.”

Contact police if you have seen Hollie or have any information please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1435 of the 31/07.