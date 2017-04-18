Police concerned for missing 14-year-old

Police are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Codi Milner who went missing on Saturday (April 15).

Police said she was last seen heading towards Southwick train station at around midday. She also has links to the Eastbourne area.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Codi is described as white, 5ft 3in and of slim build. She has long dark brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a dark navy blue Nike tracksuit and carrying a black square Nike Holdall.

“Anyone who sees Codi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1326 of 15/04. If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.”

