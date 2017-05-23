Police attend as 20 caravans arrive on Lancing school field

Police have confirmed they are liasing with a Lancing head teacher after 20 caravans arrived on a school field.

Police were advised that travellers had broken into the Sir Robert Woodward Academy’s school field in Upper Boundstone Lane shortly after 2pm today (Tuesday, May 23), a spokesperson said.

Officers are now liaising with the head teacher.

A spokesperson said: “Around 20 caravans have arrived on the field, having broken down gates to gain access.

“Students at the school are leaving as scheduled at the end of their working day.”

More to follow.

