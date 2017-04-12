Police arrest wanted man in Bognor

Sussex police have confirmed a man wanted for breaching the terms of licence, having been jailed for drug possession with intent to supply, has been arrested in Bognor Regis.

Aldo Oringa, 31, who has links to Littlehampton and Worthing, was arrested yesterday, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “He is appearing at court in Surrey and will be returned to prison.”

He had featured in the force’s Valentine’s Day ‘feeling lonely’ campaign which involved publishing short video messages appealing for some of the force’s wanted people to hand themselves in and for information of their whereabouts.

