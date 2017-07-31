Plans submitted for IKEA in Lancing

Plans for a new IKEA store in Lancing, as part of the New Monks Farm development, have been submitted to Adur District Council.

The planning application was submitted by New Monks Farm Development Ltd for a major mixed-use development, which IKEA forms part of.

A spokesman from IKEA said the new 32,000 m2 store will provide the full range of IKEA’s home furnishing products, alongside a restaurant, crèche, children’s play area and customer car park.

The IKEA store would generate 430 local jobs, in both full and part-time positions in a range of roles – from customer relations to interior design, the spokesman said.

Tim Farlam, Real Estate Manager for IKEA, said: “At IKEA we are committed to being a good neighbour and true partner in our local community.

“Prior to submitting the planning application, IKEA together with New Monks Farm Development Company met with the local community and considered their views.

“At IKEA our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.

“We want to make IKEA more accessible and are very excited to be opening a number of new stores around the UK.

“This site presents a great opportunity, given its scale, accessibility and location.

“A new store here would provide people from the greater Brighton area with relevant home furnishing solutions and will create local jobs.”

The £150 million regeneration plans proposed by the New Monks Farm Development also include plans for 600 new homes and a country park for residents.

The planning application submitted today seeks full planning permission to erect 249 homes with temporary access via Grinstead Lane.

The proposed plans would see Withy Patch Gypsy and Traveller site relocated and extended.

The application also seeks outline planning permission for 351 more homes, a community hub, primary school and landscaping.

The application is available to view in full on Adur District Council’s website under reference number AWDM/0961/17.