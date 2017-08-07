PICTURES: Travellers set up in Sompting and Shoreham

The council has confirmed that two groups of travellers have set up in Sompting and in Shoreham.

Travellers arrived on Sompting Recreation Ground on Friday.

Caravans in Adur Recreation Ground

Another group of travellers have pitched several caravans on Adur Recreation Ground.

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of travellers on site at Adur Rec Ground in Shoreham and Sompting Recreation Ground.

“We are currently working with Sussex Police on this matter and there aren’t any further updates at this time.”

More to follow.