PICTURES: Supermarket raises more than £500 for playgroup

Staff at a supermarket in Steyning helped raise £584.72 for a popular playgroup by getting into the Halloween spirit over the weekend.

On Saturday (October 28), around 15 staff members from Co-op Food in High Street, Steyning, dressed up for the whole day while running activities for children to help raise money for new equipment at the Mac playgroup – a mother and baby group located in Steyning.

Staff at Co-Op food in Steyning dressed up on Saturday, October 28, for the Mac playgroup in Steyning. Pic Steve Robards

Jessica Logan, team manager at Co-op Food, said: “The whole day went really well.

“We chose to raise money for the Mac playgroup because their equipment is a bit outdated.

“It was set up about 30 years ago and we felt they deserved some new equipment.

“It is amazing how many customers came in saying they sent their children to the playgroup when they were younger. The playgroup has developed so much from just being set up by two women who had children.”

Charlie Stringer and Jess Logan from Co-op Food in Steyning. Pic Steve Robards

Children and mothers from the Mac playgroup also stopped by the store on Saturday afternoon alongside customers who also dressed up to receive a free goody bag and balloons.

They were kept entertained by decorating gingerbread men, taking part in a raffle, and a colouring competition running throughout the day.

Jessica added: “We had hoped to raise about £100 so it was great to raise more than that.

“All the staff dressed up and it was great to see so many people get involved.

“We our asked our regular customers to get the word out but we had a few more customers turn up in fancy dress which was good to see.”

Last Halloween, staff at Co-op Food helped raise £700 for the British Red Cross.