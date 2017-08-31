PICTURES: Stray cat with matted fur rescued by charity

A stray cat with matted fur was saved by an animal rescue charity – but they need help footing the bill of his treatment and finding him a new home.

Ferring-based Wadars Animal Rescue is appealing for donations to help cover the cost of treatment for Basil, who was found in a sorry state in Littlehampton.

Basil the cat after he was rescued, with his back shaved to get rid of the matted fur. Picture: Wadars Animal Rescue

Basil, as he has been named by the charity, was found with extremely matted fur on his back and his tongue permanently sticking out, leading to concerns that he wasn’t able to eat properly.

Wadars operations manager, Tracy Cadman, said: “We had a couple of calls from members of the public who were rightly very concerned about the condition that the cat was in. We put out a trap and caught him and took him straight along to the vet for treatment. The problem appears to have been that because his teeth were in such a bad way, he was very likely to be in quite some pain and as a result unable to groom himself.

“We have now had him de-matted, removed a few damaged teeth, and neutered him so he is ready to go to a new home. We haven’t had the final bill yet, but the treatment for Basil will run into several hundred pounds at least, which given our limited funds is a lot for us to spend on one animal. If anyone would like to make a donation towards Basil’s treatment we would be incredibly grateful.

“Basil is a little shy at the moment, but is a friendly enough lad who just needs to settle into a home with someone who will give him the time and space he needs.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about adopting Basil should call Wadars on 01903 247 111.