PICTURES: Steyning in Bloom winners

Wonderful displays for Steyning in Bloom have turned the town into a riot of colour.

Residents impressed judges with their clever planting ideas and shop owners brightened up High Street with some colourful displays.

Liz Blake in Penlands Vale, one of the best front garden winners DM16139496a

Steyning in Bloom organiser Elisabeth Hardon said: “We were looking for interesting form and structure, clever planting, continuation of display and, of course, the ‘wow factor’.

“The gardeners of Steyning have created some wonderful displays and the shop owners have made our high street a riot of colour.

“So many people have made a huge effort and given us all a great deal of pleasure.”

The team of judges walked round different areas of Steyning during the June and July before deciding on the winners.

Val Stringer in Saxon Road, one of the best front garden winners DM16139475a

Best front garden prizes were recently presented to Patsy and Brian Walton, of Penlands Rise; Val and Richard Stringer, of Saxon Road; and Liz Blake, of Penlands Vale.

Special commendations went to gardens at 7 Middle Mead, 10 Mill Road and 54 Penlands Vale.

Springwells hotel and furniture shop Vintage and Home were highly commended for the business frontages.

The highly commended front gardens were 3 Breach Close, 5 Church Street, Court Cottage in Church Street, 4 The Crescent, 73 Coombe Road, The Bungalows at Dingemans Court, 4 Goring Road, 16 High Street, 115 High Street, Hollands in Holland Road, 3 Ingram Road, 13a Ingram Road, 4 Laines Road, 53 Laines Road, 4 Malthouse Green, 9 Malthouse Green, Pilgrim Cottage in Mill Road, 6 Penfold Way, 109 Penlands Vale, 35 Penlands Vale, 1 Penlands Rise, 7 Rosemary Avenue, 5 Shooting Fields and 102 Shooting Fields.

Flowers in High Street DM16139420a

Elisabeth said Springwells Hotel, Steyning Horticultural Society, Steyning Parish Council and Steyning Business Chamber all helped Steyning in Bloom to raise the funds needed.

“Many kind individuals and organisations have been generous,too,” she said.

For more than 20 years, the Steyning in Bloom team has provided, planted and maintained plants throughout the town, and encouraged businesses to put out displays.

