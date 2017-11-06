PICTURES: Steyning Art Group annual exhibition

Visitors were impressed with the high standard of artwork at Steyning Art Group’s annual exhibition.

A mixture of original paintings done in various mediums, textile work and greeting cards were all on display at the Steyning Centre on Saturday.

Peter Whiting SR1726721

Patricia Gill, a member of the group, said: “We had an really good turnout, in spite of a poor start to the weather.

“All of our visitors enjoyed seeing the excellent paintings and many commented ‘what a high standard the work was’.

“The artists were pleased to meet lots of new visitors, who thoroughly enjoyed the selection of homemade cakes.

“We look forward to exhibiting our new work again next year.”

Patricia Gill SR1726710

Steyning Art Group meets at the Steyning Centre on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Visitors viewing the paintings at the exhibition SR1726734