PICTURES: Southwick and Fishersgate autumn show

Sunny weather brought a steady flow of visitors to Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn flower show.

The humid autumn had caused the growers a few problems in the build-up but their determination paid off, with a total of 284 entries on display at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday – an increase of 40 on last year.

Julie MacCulloch, who won the cup for most points in the members' section, with her prize-winning chrysanthemums. Picture: Derek Martin DM17103365a

Kate Gieler, publicity officer, said: “On display were some beautiful chrysanthemums. The very humid autumn weather meant that growers had suffered with blooms damping off, so we were fortunate to have so many colourful flowers.”

Kent Kressner won most points in the open section, plus the National Chrysanthemum Society Silver and Bronze Medals, and Julie MacCulloch won the cup for most points in the members’ section.

More than 100 prints were entered in the photography section, which was won overall by Malcolm Woodhams, while in cookery, Alan Langridge was the overall winner.

Entries in the handicraft classes were up, with a wide range of items on display, and Robina Casemore was presented with the cup.

There were many colourful floral art exhibits, with Jayne Pumfrey and Nikki Dabbs joint winners in the open classes, and Brenda Gifford winning the members’ section.

Other cup winners were Ruth Stanyon, Terry Boxall, Alasdair MacCulloch, Jan Challis, Alan Langridge and Helen Swyer.

Congratulations went to the newly-formed Woodland Warriors Nature Club, which entered a magnificent display of hedgehog art in the children’s section.

The society meets on the first Tuesday of the month in the Garden Room at the community centre.

For more details see www.sfhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or find the club on Facebook

