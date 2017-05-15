PICTURES: Snooker player marks a special century break

Snooker player Mick Lucas scored a different type of century break when he celebrated his 100th birthday.

The centenarian marked the occasion with his friends at the Senior Snooker club, which is held at Clubcue Leisure in Marine Parade, Worthing, on May 9.

100 year old snooker player Mick Lucas with friends at the Senior Snooker club seen here at Clubcue Leisure. Pic Steve Robards SR1710108 SUS-170905-173730001

A member of the club for many years, Mick was presented with a birthday cake at the gathering and played a few frames with his friends. It seems snooker is the secret to his longevity.

100 year old snooker player Mick Lucas with friends at the Senior Snooker club seen here at Clubcue Leisure. Pic Steve Robards SR1710114 SUS-170905-173804001

