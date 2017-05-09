PICTURES: Snakes and spiders visit town centre

The town centre went from concrete jungle to actual jungle on Saturday when shoppers got up close and personal with some exotic wildlife.

Ruth McGrath, pictured with a lizard, was among the 800 shoppers who visited the RepTylers stall in Montague Street.

RepTylers introduced shoppers in Worthing town centre to a variety of exotic creatures. Pictured is Ruth McGrath with a lizard. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Among the animals on show were furless guinea pigs, Pandora the baby albino python, a bullfrog and Charlotte the tarantula.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “Some children don’t like shopping but hopefully this will encourage them to come back into town and get excited.”

RepTylers introduced shoppers in Worthing town centre to a variety of exotic creatures, including this tarantula called Charlotte. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

