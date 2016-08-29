PICTURES: Shoreham RiverFest dragon boat race

Hundreds of people lined the banks of the River Adur yesterday morning to watch the annual dragon boat race.

For the highlight of Shoreham RiverFest, an annual festival celebrating the area, 15 teams comprising of local pubs and organisations took part in the race between Norfolk bridge and the Railway bridge.

After a morning of competitive heats, three teams made it to the final. It was a close finish but first place went to team Sov followed by the Rice Burners and in third place the Duke of Wellington pub.

Captain Mike Green, 62, was part of the Wellington Wailers, one of the two teams representing the Duke of Wellington pub on Brighton Road.

He said: “It’s such a great event. It always brings the community together and makes Shoreham a wonderful town to live in.”

The tradition of dragon boat racing dates back over two thousand years and has its roots in Southern China but has emerged as an international pastime.

Kevin Foreman, 62, of Falcon Close, who took part in the race said: “It is one of the most enjoyable experiences of the year for me and long may it continue.”

The race, now in its third year, is one of the highlights of the town’s yearly Riverfest.

The festival raises money for the RSPB, RNLI and the local charity Sussex Sailability, which provides sailing opportunities for people with disabilities.

