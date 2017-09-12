PICTURES: Shoreham fire station holds busy open day

Residents were given a behind the scenes glimpse into life at Shoreham fire station on Saturday (September 9).

Dozens of families visited the Stoney Lane station for a hands-on day of demonstrations and drills (continued below).

A pump ladder drill saw firefighters recreate the rescue of a trapped resident from a burning tower.

Children had the chance to try out the hoses and sit inside a fire engine.

Firefighters gave handy tips and advice on fire and road safety.

There were refreshments served throughout the day, as well as a barbeque.

Chris Bowles, watch manager and event organiser, said a lot of hard work and preparation had been put into organising the event.