PICTURES: Shoreham Easter egg hunt

Scores of people had fun hunting for clues round Shoreham town centre and the farmers’ market in a free Easter egg hunt in the brilliant sunshine on Saturday morning.

Families had to find the clues on giant card eggs, which East Street shopkeepers had kindly agreed to put in their windows, and fill in the answers on a form.

Matilda Silsby, eight, Poppy Silsby, seven, and Ruby Silsby, five, searching for clues. Pictures Ian Stainsby

When they took their completed forms back to the organisers at Shoreham Baptist Church, in Western Road, they were given a free crème egg, plus drinks and hot cross buns.

All the forms went into a hat, from which a name was drawn to win a giant chocolate Easter egg.

Children were also able to take part in craft activities at the church, which included making an Easter garden complete with crosses and a tomb, to be opened on Easter Sunday, while their parents enjoyed a welcome sit down and a cuppa.

Joint organiser Nick Hough said: “The event, which once again proved really popular with families, has become part of the church’s annual events programme, together with the Big Bounce, Harvest supper and Christmas treasure hunt to mark the major Christian festivals.

“The church was heaving with families all morning and we were kept busy serving drinks and hot cross buns.

“Everyone said how much they enjoyed taking part, and it was a pleasure to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

Future events include the next Donkey Tales service with stories, songs, craft and cakes on Sunday, April 23, at 3.30pm.

Full details for events can be found on the church website www.shorehambaptist.co.uk or by calling 01273 965407.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.