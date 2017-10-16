PICTURES: Shoreham autumn show

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society’s autumn show proved once again to be a most enjoyable way to spend an afternoon.

The emphasis was on autumn in the garden, with chrysanthemums, dahlias, pot plants and vegetables on show at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday.

Gill Robbins with her first prize winning arrangement. Photo by Derek Martin Photography DM17101810a

The floral art subject was autumn magic, while photography classes had the theme glorious autumn.

When it came to the rosettes, it was a family affair, with Julie MacCulloch winning the red rosette for best flower, pot plant, and Alisdair MacCulloch winning the green rosette for best vegetable.

Julie also won the Bayley Cup for her chrysanthemums and the Fred Hill Memorial Salver for her dahlias.

Other cup winners were as follows:

Helen Swyer, Farmer Cup for cut flowers and Harwood Challenge Cup for homecraft.

Tim Loughton, G. Nixey Challenge Cup for fruit.

Ian Swyer, Society Cup for vegetables.

Doug Rowland, men only homecraft.

Gill Robbins, floral art.

Ian Swyer, photography, best print.

Show secretary Daphne Thomas said: “This was our last show for 2017 and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported the society.”

The society has two more monthly meetings this year, to be held on November 1 and December 3, at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, Shoreham, at 7.30pm.

The society does not meet in January, so it will then re-open for the new season on February 2, which will be the annual meeting. The annual subscription is £10.

For more details about meetings and shows, visit www.shorehamhorticultural society.org