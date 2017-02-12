PICTURES: Runners take on Worthing Half Marathon

More than two thousand runners have taken part in the Worthing Half Marathon today (Sunday, February 12).

The race, which is now in its second year, saw runners support a number of charities including Worthing's own Guild Care.

Worthing Half Marathon. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

To find out more about the race visit www.worthinghalf.co.uk.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

