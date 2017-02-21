PICTURES: Rubbish dumped at Bramber Castle

A Bramber resident has called for the person responsible of dumping rubbish at Bramber Castle car park to be prosecuted.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said items including fridges and glass were dumped on an English Heritage site close to Bramber Castle some time between Friday (February 17) and Saturday evening (February 18).

The waste was dumped some time between Friday evening (February 17) and Saturday evening (February 18) SUS-170221-130855001

She said: “We were alerted of the rubbish on Facebook and went up to investigate.

“When we got there, we were shocked to find that the waste was mainly commercial with tyres, fridge and glass present.

“It looks as if the person has collected rubbish from another site and then turned up at the castle, dumped it and driven off again.

“These types of incidents have occurred around here before and we want the person responsible for this to be prosecuted.

The waste was dumped some time between Friday evening (February 17) and Saturday evening (February 18) SUS-170221-130840001

“We have been informed by Horsham District Council that they are going to clear it.”

The land affected is owned by English Heritage.

English Heritage has been approached for a comment.

Horsham District council has said the rubbish will be removed after talks with the landowners.

The waste was dumped some time between Friday evening (February 17) and Saturday evening (February 18) SUS-170221-130822001

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of an incident of fly-tipping at Bramber Castle, and we will be talking to the landowners, English Heritage, about its removal.

“Dumping waste illegally is a serious criminal offence and carries an unlimited fine and imprisonment of up to five years.

“Each month, the council clears around 14 tonnes of litter and fly-tips from public land and streets across the district, the cost of which ultimately comes out of council tax payers’ pockets.

“If you witness fly tipping, please report it to us giving as much detail as possible including the date and time, waste description, vehicle details and a description of the person(s) involved. We will then investigate the incident. Please do not attempt to touch the fly tipped waste as it could contain hazardous materials and you may disturb vital evidence. To ensure personal safety we also advise that you do not approach anyone seen fly tipping.”

The waste was dumped some time between Friday evening (February 17) and Saturday evening (February 18) SUS-170221-130807001

For more information please visit: www.horsham.gov.uk/flytipping.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.