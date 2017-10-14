PICTURES: Portuguese man-of-war spotted on Shoreham beach

Three Portuguese-man-of-war, each about eight inches long, were discovered on Shoreham beach this morning (Saturday, October 14).

Coming into contact with a Portuguese-man-of-war can cause a reaction which in extremely rare cases can be fatal.

Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on Shoreham Beach. Photo: @Shorehamport

The discovery comes after several sightings of the creature were reported in West Sussex yesterday (Friday, October 16).

The jellyfish was spotted in Worthing by a dog walker, Angela Hawke, at Kingston Gorse Beach yesterday.

She said: “I alerted the council and they are informing the Beach Officers.

“Fortunately, my dog is fine.”

Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on Shoreham Beach. Photo: @Shorehamport

Eight of the creatures were also discovered washed up on nearby Sussex beach Bracklesham Bay in Chichester, prompting a warning from the district council for surfers and swimmers to take care.

Reports of Portuguese man-of-war near the Sussex coastline are very rare, but usually occur earlier in the year, a spokesman from Chichester District Council said.

There have been recent reports in places such as Cornwall and Wales, added the spokesman.

Anyone who spots a Portuguese man-of-war is advised to leave the water and report the sighting to the council.

A spokesman for the HM Coastguard in Littlehampton said: “If you see any jellyfish, but in particular these ones, don’t touch them.

“Even though they are out of the water they can still leave a very nasty sting so stay away and keep if you have a dog it may be best to keep them on a lead.”