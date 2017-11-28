PICTURES; Marlipins Museum Christmas fair

Marlipins Museum in Shoreham was buzzing on Saturday for the annual Christmas fayre.

Children were lining up to have a word with Father Christmas and receive their first gift of the season.

Sue Baker and grandson Joe Baker, 14, on the tombola stall. Photo by Derek Martin DM17113809a

On the stalls was a vast array of jewellery, pottery, beautiful glassware and hand-made wooden gifts, from bowls to vases and lamp stands.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “The aroma of the secret recipe cider punch was a major draw but above all there was such an air of happiness and laughter.

“To the fantastic crowd who came in to support us, both local and from all over Sussex, a big thank you.

“The money goes to keeping the museum open and towards getting the parts of the old roof, which leaks in major storms, repaired.”

Lyne Ede and grandson George Brown, two DM17113841a

The Friends hope fayre supporters and many others will visit the museum on Saturday, December 8, when it will be open from 5pm for Light Up Shoreham, this year’s late-night shopping event for the town.

Liza added: “The Friends of Marlipins Museum have a dire need to raise funds to help towards repairing the leaking roof of Shoreham High Street’s 12th century iconic building.

“Come and enjoy a wonderful Victorian Christmas atmosphere and help us to make sure that this magnificent old building survives as a great historical facility for years to come.

“Father Christmas will be back in his shipshape grotto, the fantastic different stalls and the cider punch will be open and East Street and the High Street will be full of things to do and enjoy.

Pauline Cracknell, lefr and Jennifer Mattocks selling cakes and preserves DM17113810a

“Adur Council are pushing the boat out this year and Shoreham’s town centre will be the place to be for a truly fun evening.”

The museum houses more than 2,500 exhibits reflecting the area’s rich history, including its maritime links.