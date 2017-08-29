Search
PICTURES: Dragon boat race fires up Shoreham on a scorching Sunday

Sold Down the River mid-action in the race
Residents descended on the River Adur on Sunday to watch or compete in a dragon boat race in the sunshine.

Around 15 teams, made up of 16 members, battled it out for the number one spot in what was the only event for this year’s RiverFest.