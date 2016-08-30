PICTURES: Beeding and Bramber summer show

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society held its annual summer show on Saturday in Beeding and Bramber Village Hall.

There were 198 entries, which was about the average for recent years.

Alan Baker with his prize-winning gladioli DM16138098a

Pat Nightingale said: “The fine weather brought a constant stream of visitors to view the display and to enjoy tea and cake, take part in the raffle and find something to take home from the produce stall.”

The Fun Cup was won by Roger Hornsby for gaining the most points in the flowers and vegetables sections. He also shared the Goldsmith Cup with Alan Baker for most points in the fruit section.

Nigel Dunne won the Ansdall Challenge Cup for most points in the show, the Towers Cup for most points in the vegetables section and the Maudlin Cup for his magnificent trug of vegetables.

Dave Wells won the Committee Cup for most points in the flowers section, the Phillips Cup for the best entry in the flowers and vegetables sections, the Hobjoin Cup for the best dahlia entry and the Avon Cup for the best entry of gladioli.

Denise Rose with her first prize winning asters DM16138082a

Tony Hills received the Beeding Court Cup for the best runner-up in the flowers section.

Jeff Dunstone won the Adurvale Cup as runner-up in the vegetables sections, the Charlie (Joe) Parsons Cup for one fruit, one vegetable and a flower, a Harry Phillips Memorial Shield for three single vegetables and a flower, and a Banksian Medal.

Another Harry Phillips Memorial Shield was presented to Mike Piper for his entry of onions.

Julia Keywood was given the Rossina Cup for most points in the roses section.

Nigel Dunne and his first prize winning trug of vegetables DM16138095a

The Bert Harman Cup was presented to Denise Rose for the best single asters and the Hyde Cup to Sheila Johnson for the best item of handicraft.

Joan Hornsby won the Farrow Cup for gaining the most points in the cookery section and the Arethusa Cup for her rock cakes, while Diana Drawbridge was presented with the Evelyn Powell Memorial Trophy for a delicious coffee and walnut cake.

The Mrs Harmsworth Cup was given to Xanthe King for gaining the most points in the section for children aged nine years and under, while Lily Piper gained the Merion Trophy for those aged ten to 15 years.

Julia Keywood with her prize-winning roses DM16138071a

