PICTURES: Adur Ferry Footbridge opens

A small crowd gathered yesterday morning to watch as Shoreham’s Adur Ferry Footbridge opened.
The rarely-opened bridge was closed to walkers for about 30 minutes to allow the swing mechanism to be tested.
