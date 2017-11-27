PICTURES: 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon’s ‘magnificent’ memorial service

Hundreds attended a service at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday in honour of the late Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

Distinguished gusts included members of the late Duke’s family, royals Princess Alexandra and The Duke of Kent, and Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex.

Princess Alexandra arriving. ks171474-2

The service was led by the Dean of Chichester, the Very Revered Stephen Waine.

After a special tribute was given by Rt Hon Sir Peter Hordern, DL, a friend of the late Duke, readings were given from the late Duke’s daughter, Lady Louisa Collings, his son the 11th Duke of Richmond and Naomi March, the late Duke’s adopted daughter.

The Earl of March, grandson of the late Duke, also read ‘Turn Again to Life’ by Mary Lee Hall.

The late Duke, who died peacefully at his Goodwood home in September, contributed a great deal to the whole of West Sussex throughout his life.

The 11th Duke of Richmond and Gordon, the late Duke's son.ks171474-14

Among around 600 guests was Nick Stuart-Nicolson, president of the Bognor Regis Chamber of Commerce & Industry, who attended with councillors Steve Goodheart and Jeanette Warr.

He said: “I was particularly encouraged by the words from the first speaker, Sir Peter Hordern.

“It was a magnificent service befit of a royal duke and I thought it very poignant, of all the things he could have mentioned about the duke’s achievements that he focused on the fact he had a passion for Bognor Regis.

“The service was hugely heartwarming and I think it was encouraging for all of the people of Bognor Regis that his work for the town was highlighted.

Lord Egremont. ks171474-7

“We were quite thrilled.”

Mr Stuart-Nicolson was on the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board with the late Duke and recalled presenting the Duke with the Britton award in July 2008, saying ‘he was so pleased’.

The 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon, Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, photographed by John F. Hughes SUS-170509-105848001

Lord Cowdray. ks171474-6

The 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon's memorial service. ks171474-12

Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, cllrs Peter and Margaret Evans