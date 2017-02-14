PICTURE GALLERY: Worthing half marathon draws record crowds

A record number of spectators braved the cold to watch an estimated 2,000 runners take to Worthing’s streets for a half marathon on Sunday.

Crowds of runners took off from seafront at around 9am, making their way four and half miles into the town, before snaking back round to the finish line by the beach. (continued below)

Richard Xerri, race director for Perserverance Events, was pleased with how the event went and said: “There was a really good atmosphere.

“There was about three times more people watching this year, which was great.”

The weather made it a good day for racing, he said.

“It was cold, but there was no wind. It was really still which was nice,” he said.

Athlete Paul Martelletti, of the Victoria Park Harriers team, came first, achieving a course record timing of one hour, seven minutes and 44 seconds – a minute faster than last year’s winner.

Helen Buller, of Worthing District and Harriers team, was the first woman to cross the finish line, completing the route in one hour, 20 minutes and 48 seconds.

There was also a mini mile race held for under 11 runners and a 3km run for young people aged 11 and over.

Families supporting friends and relatives were treated to a performance by the Salvation Army on the seafront, while sea cadets from the Nautical Training Corps and the band Oceans performed at the Pavilion.

Mr Xerri thanked Worthing Council, who he said were ‘extremely supportive’ in organising the event.

“I’m really impressed with the events team,” he said.

All the money raised from the half marathon, which is expected to be thousands, will go to Guild Care in Worthing.

Katie Banister, community fundraiser for Guild Care, said: “It was an amazing event, full of community spirit.”

She thanked Mr Xerri, the council and everyone involved for their support.

