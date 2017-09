A Worthing road has been blocked after a car rolled onto its roof this evening (September 14).

The crash took place along Trent Road at about 5pm.

Police at the scene after car rolls on roof in Trent Road. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Police said a woman was checked over by paramedics but was not seriously injured.

Officers are still at the scene and the vehicle is being removed.

Car on roof in Trent Road. Photo by Eddie Mitchell