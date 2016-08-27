Photography enthusiasts are invited to Camera Club meet

Southwick Camera Club has issued a membership invitation to all those interested in photography.

Those with an interest in developing their skills are welcome to join members at the first meeting of the new club season which starts in September.

The first meeting will be held in the Deall Room at the community centre at 7.30pm on September 8.

Membership of the club is open to all photographers at whatever level from beginner to experienced. Meetings are informal and take place at the Southwick Community Centre every Thursday evening between September and May. This year’s varied programme includes workshops on camera and imaging techniques and talks by experienced photographers from both within and outside the club.

Members are encouraged to enter their images into club competitions, and the best of these can go on to represent the club in regional competitions across South East England.

Further information can be obtained from www.southwickcameraclub.co.uk or by sending an e-mail to southwickcameraclub@gmail.com.

