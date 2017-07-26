Petition calls for a safer crossing following collision on Shoreham road

A petition created by a concerned resident calls for a zebra crossing to replace a traffic island on a ‘nightmare’ Shoreham road.

The petition comes after an accident on the road on Friday, in which a 15-year-old Spanish student was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London after a collision with a truck at around 1.20pm.

Police confirmed that the girl remained in critical condition on Monday morning. Her family has travelled to the UK to see her.

Jo Parsons, who lives next to the crossing in Ormonde way, said she had been meaning to set up the petition for years but was spurred to take action on Friday following the incident.

The travel agent, who uses the crossing daily to take her two dogs to the recreation ground, said: “It’s a nightmare crossing there. Nobody stops.”

She believes the traffic crossing already in place on the ‘very narrow’ road is not enough. “It’s horrible standing there,” the 53-year-old said. “At least if you have a crossing, people will be more inclined to stop.”

The petition received more than 300 signatures in the first three days. Resident Jessica Aidley signed, writing: “It’s so difficult getting across with children, pushchairs, dogs or bikes.”

Anna Mills agreed, writing: “It’s a busy road with a housing estate on one side and a recreation ground on the other – it needs a crossing. It’s amazing there haven’t been more accidents.”

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org and search for A259 Shoreham.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is urged to email police at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Grimsby.

Police confirmed the driver of the black Mercedes HGV, a 55-year-old man from Portsmouth, was uninjured in the incident