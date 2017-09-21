People welcome to unveiling of plaque for singer Alma

Entertainer Lionel Blair will unveil a plaque dedicated to his friend and singer Alma Cogan who lived in Worthing in the 1940s.

The blue plaque, organised with help from the Worthing Society, has been paid for by the Alma Cogan International Fan Club and will be unveiled outside the singer’s former home at 29 Lansdowne Road tomorrow (Friday, September 22) at 2pm.

Life-long fan Geoff Bowden said: “The fan club met up last year and as it was the 50th anniversary of her death, we wanted to do something. The fans donated so generously and we are delighted it is happening. Alma’s sister who lives in America is thrilled.”

Geoff said Alma was one of the most popular personalities to emerge on the British music scene of the 1950s. Born in London in May 1932, Alma moved to Worthing with her family in the 1940s, her father Mark running a haberdashery shop in Warwick Street.

Alma attended the local College of Art, studying textile and dress design. In 1948, aged 16, she successfully auditioned for the chorus of a West End musical High Button Shoes, leading the family to later move back to London.

Geoff said at the height of her fame Alma did return to appear on stage in Worthing. In 1959 she topped the bill in a Sunday concert at the Pier Pavilion and that Christmas she starred in Goldilocks And The 3 Bears at the Connaught Theatre.