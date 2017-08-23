Patisserie Valerie signs 15-year deal to open in Worthing

Patisserie Valerie has been confirmed as the first letting to sign up to Worthing town centre’s new restaurant quarter.

New River Retail secured planning permission to convert several retail units in the Montague Centre into eateries in June, 2016.

The firm, which renamed the centre the ‘Montague Quarter’, today confirmed Patisserie Valerie had signed a 15-year lease to move in.

Stuart Mitchell, director at New River, said: “We are thrilled to have Patisserie Valerie signed up for The Montague Quarter which we expect will be well-received by the local community for its high-quality upmarket food and drinks offer.

“Our investment to redevelop and refurbishment the centre will transform the centre and create a much-needed retail and leisure offer.”

The café will be moving into a new 1,850sq ft kiosk unit, with work due to commence next summer.

The kiosk courted controversy at the time of the planning application, as it meant existing sycamore trees would be felled – and semi-mature specimens replace them.

New River said more national and regional restaurant operators were ‘under offer’ and expected to follow Patisserie Valerie.

Numerous big-name eateries have been linked with the centre, with Nando’s confirming in May it planned to open in Worthing at the end of the year.

But New River had not confirmed any names had signed until today’s announcement.

Mr Mitchell said: “Our strategy for the centre is similar to what we did in Leamington Spa where we transformed a former thoroughfare into an attractive and thriving retail and leisure destination for the town and we look forward to doing the same in Worthing.

“The recent refurbishment works have already reinvigorated the centre, making it smarter and better suited to the discernible town. We are under offer to national and regional restaurant operators are delighted to welcome the rapidly expanding Patisserie Valerie as the first pre-let.”

New branded banners will be going up at the centre this week to coincide with the completion of refurbishment works, showcasing the centre’s new aubergine and antique bronze branding.