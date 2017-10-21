Pageant queen prepares for national final

Lancing girl Chloe Ellman-Baker will be representing Sussex at the finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2017.

Chloe will be competing at Blackpool’s Globe on Monday and Tuesday.

Since Chloe, of Coombes Road, won Miss Teen Sussex 2017, she has been busy raising money for Together for Short Lives, including £500 from a recent parachute jump.

She has also just started a YouTube account called C.StarzTV.

Chloe said: “I’ve enjoyed every second, raising money for children who have life-limiting illnesses and to support their families.

“I have also just received a donation from The Theatre workshop theatre training school and West End Experience summer theatre training school for Together for Short Lives for the huge amount of £750.

Chloe's parachute jump for Together for Short Lives

“I have been trying my absolute best explaining to people how pageants have completely changed and how they’re not about what the girls look like but how they help and contribute to the community and how they want to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I started the YouTube account with another host and a director to involve the community more and to show what Sussex has to offer. We will also be making events and fundraisers for charities. I will be documenting my experience of pageantry on this account.”