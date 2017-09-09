Owners put Steyning Post Office up for sale after 20 years

The post office in Steyning High Street has been put up for sale as the current owners plan their retirement after 20 years of service to the town.

Alan and Barbara Marsh put the building up for sale last week and hope any new owners will continue running the grade II listed building as a post office.

Alan Marsh outside the post office he has lived and worked at for 20 years. Pic Steve Robards

Alan said: “With the recent closure of the post office in Shoreham, a number of our customers feel they have nowhere else left to go.

“As you can imagine, our announcement to sell was met with a little bit of horror by some but we hope it continues running as a post office.

“It has only been up for sale for a week so we can’t yet gague whether it will be viable to keep it as it is under new ownership.”

Alan and Barbara, originally from Shropshire, moved in to Steyning Post Office in 1997.

With no previous experience in the post office industry, they both felt they wanted a change and decided to take on the ownership of the popular town building.

Alan added: “I had previously worked in the motor industry as a regional manager but I had started to become sick of it.

“Before we moved down here, I said to my wife I didn’t want to live in the South East because it was too busy but we explored Steyning and I loved it.

“It is very similar to the valleys we left in Shropshire and – with Gatwick, Brighton and Chichester about half an hour away – it was an ideal place to move to.”

They had originally planned to take on the post office for a couple of years as their first experience of working for themselves.

However, after 20 years in the High Street, the time has come for the married couple to retire.

Alan said: “We have certainly enjoyed being down here as it is a great place.

“You get to know everybody and everyone says hello to you in the street.

“It is an intersting lifestyle because you get to know everything that is going on in the town.

“We have done quite a lot of work on the building over the years.

“The front roof is from the 1460s and the back roof dates back to the 16th century. It makes for quite an interesting, open post office.

“Our customers have always said how much they like it because it is solely a post office and the open layout makes it easy to access.

“We have enjoyed our time here.”