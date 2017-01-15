VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Want to make 2017 a great year? Start by giving up some of your time

Many people makes changes at the start of the new year, often by ditching the unhealthy diets or joining a gym; but this year could you make a change by donating some of your spare time to a local organisation or charity?

You could make a difference to your own life (gaining new skills and experiences and meeting new friends) as well as helping others. Find out more at www.do-it.org.

-

Education presenter – RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea; they provide, on call, a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service and a seasonal lifeguard service. Education presenters are needed to raise awareness of the RNLI & to communicate sea safety messages to young people via groups at schools and other youth organisations. Other activities include using and keeping up-to-date materials produced by the RNLI for the youth audience, being aware of developments in sea safety education, and seeking out own opportunities for talks/presentations. Volunteer hours are flexible and designed to suit individual needs. Full training, resources and expenses provided.

-

Community companion – St Barnabas House Hospice

St Barnabas House community companions are volunteers who provide social and practical support to patients and their carers. They offer befriending, sitting or practical support to patients and carers in their own homes to encourage and support independent living which in turn leads to increased wellbeing. St Barnabas House will provide you with full training covering the principles of palliative care, moving and handling, lone-worker training, supervision, boundaries, data protection, confidentiality and safeguarding.

-

Recording technician – The Voice of Progress

The Voice of Progress was formed in 1975 and is wholly-run and supported by volunteers. They produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers, and also produce a talking magazine put together by their very talented and passionate volunteers. They are looking for volunteers who would like to be technicians operating and running their sound and computer systems in the modern, fully digital studio. Candidates would be expected to work for two hours every two months on a roster basis with other technicians.

-

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home. Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games. General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and bring them to the club and return them home. Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid. If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people (patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people) they’d love to hear from you.

-

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

