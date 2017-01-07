VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Use your New Year’s resolutions to help make a difference in the community

This new year, why not resolve to make a difference in your community by volunteering some of your spare time?

Local charities and organisations always need more people to help them provide much needed services – could you give some time to help?

-

Social fundraiser (Littlehampton) – Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs charity provides guide dogs and rehabilitation services for blind and partially-sighted people to enable them to make the best use of their mobility. This role can be as exciting as you want to make it. Primarily you will be assisting the local fundraising team in promoting and taking part in a variety of activities to raise money for Guide Dogs. If you are particularly enthusiastic and want to organise your own ‘stand-alone’ or ‘challenge’ events to raise money, they are happy to help support this. Tasks might include: street collections on ‘flag’ days (holding a money bucket and talking to the public), helping on information and merchandise stalls at local events such as fetes, and taking collection boxes or envelopes to local businesses.

-

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands-on projects. They need to recruit some new members to bolster their membership. Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year, such as fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections. No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour. Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month (meetings start at 8pm) but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

-

Museum steward – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage; they want to create a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all. They are looking for volunteers to act as stewards both at front-of-house and in the museum. Tasks might include: meeting and greeting members of the public, dealing with tourist information enquiries, taking money for admissions and items sold in the shop, giving information with regard to the exhibits and answering any other questions visitors may have. Receptionist skills would be useful and you must enjoying meeting people; an interest in local history would also be an advantage.

-

Help running IT club/silver surfers’ group – Angmering Community Centre Association

After the success of their Windows 7 training courses and drop-in sessions for people with specific problems on their laptops, the Angmering Community Centre Association is aiming to move their sessions on. Volunteers with a knowledge of smartphones and tablets are particularly needed for the drop-in sessions. In addition they would like to run short courses to help people new to Windows 10 on their laptops and would welcome a volunteer able to run such courses.

-

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

