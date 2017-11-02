VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Make a difference to someone’s life

You could help someone to enjoy the things they like doing, be more independent and live their lives to the full.

See some of the ways you could make a difference below, and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

‘I would like to go out for a drive’ – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

The residents at St Bridget’s, Rustington, like to go out to visit local attractions, see their family and friends or go to the shops.

The home has vehicles to take them but not always people to drive – could you help?

Volunteers are given appropriate training to their role and support from staff until confident and as appropriate.

You will need to be reliable, over 21 years of age with a clean driving licence, clear communication skills and the ability to push manual wheelchairs and secure them in the vehicles.

-

Trustee – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre provides meaningful training and work experience for people with learning disabilities.

Its customers develop work and social skills by assisting them with operating a riding therapy unit, which provides riding therapy for approximately 600 children and adults with disabilities per month, a garden centre, cafe, charity shop and animal farm.

It ensures those who attend have an enhanced quality of life; to learn life skills and help achieve their dreams and wishes.

A new trustee is sought to join and complement the competencies, experience and expertise of its current board.

Trustees are responsible for the overall running and management of the charity and oversee all the major decisions.

-

Oral history volunteer – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage; it wants to create a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all.

Oral history volunteers are required to interview older people and record memories of their lives, experiences and local events in the older person’s home.

The interview is then transcribed into a computer, themes are analysed and the final copy is produced.

Interviewers need to have a pleasant manner and be used to dealing with people, while transcribers need to be confident using a computer with good literacy and typing skills.

-

Home from Hospital volunteer – Age UK West Sussex

The Home from Hospital service provides practical support and assistance to older and vulnerable people in their own homes for up to six weeks after they have left hospital.

The scheme aims to prevent vulnerable adults, who are on their own, returning to hospital and helps to boost confidence and physical and emotional wellbeing.

It is looking for friendly people who are happy to provide companionship and chat over a cup of tea, and possibly provide light practical support.

No particular skills are required – if you are able to communicate over a cup of tea, you would be ideal.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk